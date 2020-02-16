The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for Feb. 17-21

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com
This week, you can watch the following classes:
MONDAY, FEB. 17
Cherry Valley Elementary, Mrs. Clark and Miss Muth’s first-grade classes
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
Darbydale Elementary, Ms. Goebbel’s third-grade class
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
McGuffey Elementary, Mrs. Carey’s first-grade class
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
Liberty Elementary. Ms. Young’s fourth-grade class
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
Cherry Valley Elementary, Mrs. Salyer, Miss Keefe, and Miss Hager’s fourth-grade classes
Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!
Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.
LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:
