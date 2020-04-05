The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for April 6-10

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on NBC4i.com.
This week, you can watch the following classes:
MONDAY, APRIL 6
New Albany Intermediate School, Mr. Hast’s fourth-grade class
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
Eakin Elementary School, Mrs. Cullen’s third-grade class
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
Darby Creek Elementary, Ms. Scott’s third-grade class
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
East Franklin Elementary, Mrs. Sweigart’s first-grade class
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
Hamilton Elementary, Mrs. Gibson’s second-grade class
Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!
Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.
LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES
MARCH 30, 2020
MARCH 31, 2020
APRIL 1, 2020
APRIL 2, 2020
APRIL 3, 2020