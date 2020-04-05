The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for April 6-10

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on NBC4i.com.

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, APRIL 6

New Albany Intermediate School, Mr. Hast’s fourth-grade class

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

Eakin Elementary School, Mrs. Cullen’s third-grade class

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

Darby Creek Elementary, Ms. Scott’s third-grade class

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

East Franklin Elementary, Mrs. Sweigart’s first-grade class

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

Hamilton Elementary, Mrs. Gibson’s second-grade class

