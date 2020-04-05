The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for April 6-10

Daily Pledge

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on NBC4i.com.

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, APRIL 6
New Albany Intermediate School, Mr. Hast’s fourth-grade class

TUESDAY, APRIL 7
Eakin Elementary School, Mrs. Cullen’s third-grade class

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
Darby Creek Elementary, Ms. Scott’s third-grade class

THURSDAY, APRIL 9
East Franklin Elementary, Mrs. Sweigart’s first-grade class

FRIDAY, APRIL 10
Hamilton Elementary, Mrs. Gibson’s second-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES

MARCH 30, 2020
MARCH 31, 2020
APRIL 1, 2020
APRIL 2, 2020
APRIL 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools