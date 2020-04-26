The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for April 27-May 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on NBC4i.com.

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, APRIL 27

Stiles Elementary, Ms. Taylor’s fourth-grade class

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

New Albany Primary School, Ms. Kehres’ second-grade class

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

Hilliard Horizon Elementary School, Mrs. Smith’s third-grade class

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

Hamilton Elementary, Mrs. Forrest’s third-grade class

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Gables Elementary, Ms. Gates’ fifth-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:

Monday, April 20

Tuesday, April 21

Wednesday, April 22

Thursday, April 23

Friday, April 24