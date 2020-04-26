The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for April 27-May 1

Daily Pledge

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on NBC4i.com.

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, APRIL 27
Stiles Elementary, Ms. Taylor’s fourth-grade class

TUESDAY, APRIL 28
New Albany Primary School, Ms. Kehres’ second-grade class

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
Hilliard Horizon Elementary School, Mrs. Smith’s third-grade class

THURSDAY, APRIL 30
Hamilton Elementary, Mrs. Forrest’s third-grade class

FRIDAY, MAY 1
Gables Elementary, Ms. Gates’ fifth-grade class  

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:

Monday, April 20
Tuesday, April 21
Wednesday, April 22
Thursday, April 23
Friday, April 24

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools