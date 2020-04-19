Breaking News
The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for April 20-24

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on NBC4i.com.

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, APRIL 20
Highland Park Elementary, Mrs. Hootman’s first-grade class

TUESDAY, APRIL 21
Pointview Elementary, Mrs. Bluth’s second-grade class

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
J.C. Sommer Elementary, Mrs. Mowery, Mrs. Stage, Mrs. Rokoff, and Mrs. Colburn’s classes

THURSDAY, APRIL 23
Finland Elementary, Mrs. Yocum’s third-grade class

FRIDAY, APRIL 24
Prairie Norton, multiple classes        

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

