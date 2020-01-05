The Daily Pledge: Schedule Jan. 6-10

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com
This week, you can watch the following classes:
MONDAY, JAN. 6
Licking Heights West, Mrs. Strong’s second-grade class
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
Garfield Elementary, Mrs. Wilson’s second-grade class
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
Highland Park Elementary, Mrs. Darnell’s and Mrs. Koerper’s third-grade classes
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
West Franklin Elementary, Ms. DeGraaf’s fourth-grade class
FRIDAY, JAN. 10
Hillview Elementary’s student leadership
Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!
Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.
LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:
The Daily Pledge: Dec. 30, 2019
The Daily Pledge: Dec. 31, 2019
The Daily Pledge: Jan. 1, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Jan. 2, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Jan. 3, 2020