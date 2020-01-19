The Daily Pledge: Schedule for the week of Jan. 20

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com
This week, you can watch the following classes:
MONDAY, JAN. 20
McGuffey Elementary, Mrs. Schultz’ first-grade class
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
Licking Heights West, Mrs. Posner’s fourth-grade class
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
Stevenson Elementary, Mrs. Coyne’s fourth-grade class
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
Darby Woods Elementary, Miss Brown and Mrs. Bernard’s fourth-grade classes
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
McVay Elementary, Mrs. Backiewicz and Mr. McIntyre’s second-grade classes
Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!
Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.
LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:
The Daily Pledge: Jan. 13, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Jan. 14, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Jan. 15, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Jan. 16, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Jan. 17, 2020