The Daily Pledge: Schedule for Jan. 13-17

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, JAN. 13

McVay Elementary, Mrs. Woodberg’s third-grade class

TUESDAY, JAN. 14

Hoffman Trails Elementary, Mrs. Younkin’s third-grade class

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

Darby Woods Elementary, Mrs. Casper and Ms. Kern’s third-grade classes

THURSDAY, JAN. 16

Richard Avenue Elementary, Mrs. Mahoney and Miss Converse’s fourth-grade classes

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

Hillview Elementary, Ms. Morrison’s kindergarten class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

