The Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Oct. 28 – Nov. 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, OCT. 28

Pataskala Elementary, Mr. Pratt and Miss Albright’s Announcement Club

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

Highland Park Elementary, Mrs. Hootman’s first-grade class

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30

Pointview Elementary, Mrs. Bluth’s second-grade class

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

J.C. Sommer Elementary, Mrs. Mowery’s, Mrs. Stage’s, Mrs. Rokoff’s, and Mrs. Colburn’s classes

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

Finland Elementary, Mrs. Yocum’s third-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

Last week’s pledges:

