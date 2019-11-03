The Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Nov. 4-Nov. 8

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, NOV. 4

Prairie Norton Elementary, Multiple classes

TUESDAY, NOV. 5

Stiles Elementary, Ms. Taylor’s fourth-grade class

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6

New Albany Primary School, Ms. Kehres’ second-grade class

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

Hilliard Horizon Elementary School, Mrs. Smith’s third-grade class

FRIDAY, NOV. 8

Hamilton Elementary, Mrs. Forrest’s third-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

