The Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Nov. 18-22

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, NOV. 18

Harmon Elementary, all second-grade classes

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

West Franklin Elementary, Miss Johann’s first-grade class

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20

Darby Woods Elementary, Mrs. Braughton and Mrs. Byers’ first-grade classes

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

Stiles Elementary, Mrs. Cox’s first-grade class

FRIDAY, NOV. 22

New Albany Primary School, Mrs. Arkow’s second-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

