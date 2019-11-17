The Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Nov. 18-22

Daily Pledge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, NOV. 18
Harmon Elementary, all second-grade classes

TUESDAY, NOV. 19
West Franklin Elementary, Miss Johann’s first-grade class

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20
Darby Woods Elementary, Mrs. Braughton and Mrs. Byers’ first-grade classes

THURSDAY, NOV. 21
Stiles Elementary, Mrs. Cox’s first-grade class

FRIDAY, NOV. 22
New Albany Primary School, Mrs. Arkow’s second-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

