The Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Dec. 9-13

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on NBC4i.com

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, DEC. 9
Darby Creek Elementary, Ms. Hothkamp’s fifth-grade class

TUESDAY, DEC. 10
Licking Heights South Elementary, Mrs. King’s second-grade class

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
Garfield Elementary, Mrs. Clouston’s kindergarten class

THURSDAY, DEC. 12
Darbydale Elementary, Mrs. Hedington’s third-grade class

FRIDAY, DEC. 13
Highland Park Elementary, Mrs. Payne’s fourth-grade class

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:

The Daily Pledge: Dec. 2, 2019
The Daily Pledge: Dec. 3, 2019
The Daily Pledge: Dec. 4, 2019
The Daily Pledge: Dec. 5, 2019
The Daily Pledge: Dec. 6, 2019

