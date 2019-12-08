The Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Dec. 9-13

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on NBC4i.com

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, DEC. 9

Darby Creek Elementary, Ms. Hothkamp’s fifth-grade class

TUESDAY, DEC. 10

Licking Heights South Elementary, Mrs. King’s second-grade class

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

Garfield Elementary, Mrs. Clouston’s kindergarten class

THURSDAY, DEC. 12

Darbydale Elementary, Mrs. Hedington’s third-grade class

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

Highland Park Elementary, Mrs. Payne’s fourth-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

