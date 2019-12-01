The Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Dec. 2-6

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com
This week, you can watch the following classes:
MONDAY, DEC. 2
West Franklin Elementary, Ms. Buchenroth’s third-grade class
TUESDAY, DEC. 3
Alton Hall Elementary, Mrs. Bowshier’s, Miss Biggers’, Mrs. Taylor’s, and Ms. Lind’s second-grade classes
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4
Richard Avenue Elementary, Mrs. Endres’ fourth-grade class
THURSDAY, DEC. 5
Pointview Elementary, Mrs. Dziedzicki’s second-grade class
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
New Albany Primary School, Ms. Makowski’s third-grade class
Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!
Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.
