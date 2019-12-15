The Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Dec. 16-20

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, DEC. 16

Prairie Lincoln, first and third-grade classes

TUESDAY, DEC. 17

Buckeye Woods Elementary, Mrs. Blankenship’s first-grade class

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18

Pointview Elementary, Mrs. Myers’ first-grade class

THURSDAY, DEC. 19

Licking Heights South, Mrs. Hall’s first-grade class

FRIDAY, DEC. 20

Darby Creek Elementary, Mrs. Hayes’ second-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

