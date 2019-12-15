The Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Dec. 16-20

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com
This week, you can watch the following classes:
MONDAY, DEC. 16
Prairie Lincoln, first and third-grade classes
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
Buckeye Woods Elementary, Mrs. Blankenship’s first-grade class
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Pointview Elementary, Mrs. Myers’ first-grade class
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
Licking Heights South, Mrs. Hall’s first-grade class
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
Darby Creek Elementary, Mrs. Hayes’ second-grade class
Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!
Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.
LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:
The Daily Pledge: Dec. 9, 2019
The Daily Pledge: Dec. 10, 2019
The Daily Pledge: Dec. 11, 2019
The Daily Pledge: Dec. 12, 2019
The Daily Pledge: Dec. 13, 2019