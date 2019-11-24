The Daily Pledge on NBC 4 Today: Nov. 25-29

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, NOV. 25

Hilliard Horizon Elementary School, Mrs. Bradley’s third=grade class

TUESDAY, NOV. 26

Oakland Park Elementary, Ms. Blaha’s pre-kindergarten class

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27

Licking Heights West, Mrs. Stevens’ first-grade class

THURSDAY, NOV. 28 (Happy Thanksgiving!)

Stevenson Elementary, Ms. Shelton’s third-grade class

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

East Franklin Elementary, Miss Boyer’s second-grade class

LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:

