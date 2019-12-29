The Daily Pledge: Dec. 30 – Jan. 3

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, DEC. 30

McVay Elementary. Ms. Drum’s kindergarten class

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

Licking Heights West, Ms. Padova’s third-grade class

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1

Garfield Elementary, Mrs. Buchanan’s second-grade class

THURSDAY, JAN. 2

West Franklin Elementary, Miss Bkaley’s fourth-grade class

FRIDAY, JAN. 3

Buckeye Woods Elementary, Mrs. Cooper’s second-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:

The Daily Pledge: Dec. 23, 2019

The Daily Pledge: Dec. 24, 2019

The Daily Pledge: Dec. 26, 2019

The Daily Pledge: Dec. 27, 2019