NBC4 Today will feature local classes reciting the Pledge of Allegiance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, beginning Oct. 1.

Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com Daily Pledge page.

Parents, if you’re wondering when you can watch your child on NBC4 Today, we’ll post a schedule each week on the Daily Pledge page. The segment will air before 6 a.m. each weekday.

RELATED: Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Oct. 1 – Oct. 4, 2019

So far, the NBC4 team has been to Columbus City Schools, New Albany Plain Local, Hilliard, Hamilton Local, Licking Heights, Canal Winchester, Heath, Gahanna Jefferon, South West Licking, and South Western City Schools districts.

We’ll be going to more — principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

<a href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/z1uklem80yt2uf6/"> Fill out my Wufoo form! </a>