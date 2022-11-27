(WCMH) — Every morning on NBC4 Today, you can catch the Daily Pledge of Allegiance sponsored by CME Federal Credit Union. Here is this week’s schedule so you can watch your class reciting the Daily Pledge. To view past pledges, click here.
MON, NOV. 28: Mrs. Keller’s 5th grade class at Watkins Intermediate School
TUE, NOV. 29: Ms. Bresler’s 2nd grade class at Kirkersville Elementary
WED, NOV. 30: Mrs. Snyder’s Kindergarten class at Etna Elementary
THU, DEC. 1: Mrs. Schaal’s 3rd grad class at Pataskala Elementary
FRI, DEC. 2: Mr. Spencer’s 4th grade class at Watkins Intermediate School