(WCMH) — Every morning on NBC4 Today, you can catch the Daily Pledge of Allegiance sponsored by CME Federal Credit Union. Here is this week’s schedule so you can watch your class reciting the Daily Pledge. To view past pledges, click here.

MON, Feb. 6: Mrs. Wood’s 4th grade class at East Franklin Elementary

TUE, Feb. 7: Mrs. Woodruff’s 1st grade class at Finland Elementary

WED, Feb. 8: Miss Snoke’s 4th grade class at East Franklin Elementary

THU, Feb. 9: Mrs. Boyden’s Kindergarten class at Finland Elementary

FRI, Feb. 10: Miss Jones & Mrs. Grove’s 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grade classes at East Franklin Elementary