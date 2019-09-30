Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Oct. 1 – Oct. 4, 2019

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, beginning Oct. 1.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com Daily Pledge page.

This week, you can watch the following classes:

Tuesday

Georgian Heights – Mrs. Sarah Mckitrick’s 5th grade class

Wednesday

New Albany Intermediate School – Mrs. Caroline Kowis’ 4th grade class

Thursday

Hilliard Horizon Elementary – Mrs. Heather Leonard’s 1st grade class

Friday

Hamilton Elementary – Mrs. Logan Dugan’s 2nd grade class

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

