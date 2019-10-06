The Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Oct. 7-11

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com
This week, you can watch the following classes:
MONDAY, OCT. 7
Indian Trail Elementary School — Mrs. Moore’s second-grade class
TUESDAY, OCT. 8
Garfield Elementary School — Mrs. Harbage’s first-grade class
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
Darbydale Elementary School — Ms. Abdalla’s first-grade class
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
Jefferson Elementary School — the whole school
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
Etna Elementary School — Mrs. Share’s fifth-grade class
Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!
Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.
Last week’s pledge classes:
DAILY PLEDGE: Ms. Blaha’s Pre-K class at Oakland Park Elementary
OCT. 1 — Mrs. Sarah McKitrick’s 5th grade class at Georgian Heights Elementary School
OCT 2. — Mrs. Caroline Kowis’ 4th Grade class at New Albany Intermediate School
OCT. 3 — Mrs. Leonard’s 1st grade class at Hilliard Horizon Elementary School
OCT. 4 — Mrs. Dugan’s 2nd grade class at Hamilton Elementary School