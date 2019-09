COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Our first Daily Pledge is a digital exclusive!

The adorable Pledge of Allegiance from Ms. Blaha’s pre-kindergarten class at Oakland Park Elementary was a little too long for the NBC4 Today spot, but we sure love them here on NBC4i.com!

Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, beginning Oct. 1.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com Daily Pledge page.

RELATED: Daily Pledge on NBC4 Today: Oct. 1 – Oct. 4, 2019