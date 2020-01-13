Daily Pledge: Jan. 13, 2020

Daily Pledge

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mrs. Woodberg’s 3rd grade class at McVay Elementary School

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools