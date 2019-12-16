Daily Pledge: Dec. 16, 2019

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
Trial of Quentin Smith
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
CMA Awards
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Apps
Top Stories
Military academies probe possible ‘white power’ sign during Army-Navy game
Top Stories
1 person dead in northeast Columbus crash
Winter storm moves through Central Ohio
Columbus weather forecast: Wintry mix will bring slippery travel early Monday
University of Cincinnati president supports removing slave owner’s name from college
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Snow covered and slick roads for the morning rush
Top Stories
Winter storm moves through Central Ohio
Top Stories
Columbus weather forecast: Wintry mix will bring slippery travel early Monday
Snow and ice move in Sunday night and Monday
Columbus weather forecast: Wintry mix Sunday night will affect Monday commute
Wet and chilly start to the weekend
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
Outsmart Smalley
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
Minnesota knocks off No. 3 Ohio State 84-71
Top Stories
Babe Ruth’s 500th homer bat sells for more than $1 million
Tiger Woods caps comeback year by leading emotional team win
LeBron’s worlds collide as son’s team, alma mater meet
Athens’ native, LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman
Local 4 You
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Home for the Holidays
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive
Top Stories
Breaking Down Social Barriers and Making an Impact in the Health of the Community
Top Stories
Beauty Must Haves for the Holidays and Winter Season
Holiday Gifts for the Men in Your Life
Dazzle with Bright White Teeth
Take a Drive-Thru Tour of This Year’s Fantasy of Lights
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
The latest weather and road conditions throughout Central Ohio
Previous Alert
1
of
/
111
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District
1
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Adena Local Schools
2
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Amanda Clearcreek Loc Schools
3
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Athens City Schools
4
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Athens County
5
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Benjamin-Logan Local
6
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Berne Union Schools
7
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Bishop Flaget School
8
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Blessed Sacrament School
9
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist.
10
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
C-TEC of Licking County HS
11
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Cardington Local Schools
12
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Centerburg Local Schools
13
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Chillicothe City Schools
14
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Christian Star Academy
15
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Circleville City Schools
16
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Clear Fork Local
17
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Colonel Crawford School
18
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Coshocton Career Center
19
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Coshocton Co Head Start
20
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Coshocton County Early Head Start
21
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Crooksville Exempted Village Schl
22
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Danville School District
23
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Eagle Wings Academy
24
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
East Guernsey Local Schools
25
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
East Knox School District
26
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
East Muskingum Schools
27
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Eastern Local School District
28
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Elgin Local Schools
29
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Fairbanks Local School District
30
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Fairfield Christian Academy
31
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Fairfield County
32
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Fairfield Union Local Schools
33
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Faith Lutheran Christian Preschool
34
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Flying Colors Preschool-Union St
35
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Forest Rose School
36
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Foxfire Community Schools
37
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Fredericktown School District
38
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Granville Christian Academy
39
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Hardin Northern Local District
40
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Highland Local Schools
41
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Hocking County
42
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Hocking Valley Industries
43
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Indian Lake Local School Distr
44
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Jackson City Schools
45
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Jonathan Alder Schools
46
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Knox County Career Center
47
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Lakewood Local Schools
48
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Lancaster City Schools
49
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Licking County Christian Academy
50
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Licking Valley Local
51
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Logan Elm School District
52
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Logan Hocking Local Schools
53
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
London City Schools
54
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Madison Plains Local
55
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Marion City Schools
56
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Marion Tri-River Career Center
57
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Marysville Ex Village Schools
58
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Maysville Schools
59
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Mechanicsburg Ex. Village Schools
60
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Miami Trace Local Schools
61
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Mid-East CTC-Buffalo Campus
62
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Mid-East CTC-Zanesville Campus
63
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Morgan Local Schools
64
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools
65
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Mt. Vernon City Schools
66
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
New Lexington City Schools
67
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Newark Catholic High School
68
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Newark City Schools
69
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
North Fork Local
70
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
North Union School Dist
71
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Northern Local Schools
72
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Northmor Local Schools
73
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Paint Valley Local School Distr
74
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Par Excellence Academy
75
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Perry County
76
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Pickaway County
77
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Pickaway Ross Voc Center
78
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Pike County
79
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Pioneer Center
80
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Pleasant Local School District
81
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Redeemer Lutheran Preschool
82
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Ridgedale Local Schools
83
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Ridgemont Local Schools
84
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Ridgewood Local Schools
85
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
River Valley Local Schools
86
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
River View Local Schools
87
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Rolling Hills Local Schools
88
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Ross Co Christian Academy
89
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Ross County
90
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Southeastern Local School District
91
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Southern Local Schools
92
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Southwest Licking Schools
93
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
St. Frances de Sales Elementary
94
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
St. Mary School
95
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
St. Vincent de Paul School
96
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Teays Valley Local Schools
97
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Tri-County Career Center
98
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Triad Local Schools
99
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Trimble Local Schools
100
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Union Scioto Local
101
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Urbana City Schools
102
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Vinton Co. Local Schools
103
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Vinton County
104
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Walnut Township Local Schools
105
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Washington Court House City Schools
106
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Wellston City Schools
107
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
West Liberty-Salem Local Schools
108
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Westfall Schools
109
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Zane Trace Local
110
of
/
111
Closings & Delays
Zanesville City Schools
111
of
/
111
Daily Pledge: Dec. 16, 2019
Daily Pledge
Posted:
Dec 16, 2019 / 06:10 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 16, 2019 / 06:10 AM EST
The students at Prairie Lincoln Elementary School recites the Pledge of Allegiance.
STORY TOOLS
Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
Today's Central OH Forecast
Snow covered and slick roads for the morning rush
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Culture of cover-up: Decades of sexual abuse at Ohio State
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa