Daily Pledge: April 1, 2020

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
Behavioral Health
Washington-DC
4Ever Home
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
Entertainment
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Ohio Lottery
Apps
Top Stories
Europe faces ICU bed crunch, rushes to build field hospitals
Census Day arrives with US almost paralyzed by coronavirus
Lockdowns mean more attention to pets
Trump says ‘life and death’ at stake in following guidelines
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest News
In This Together
How You Can Help
How You Can Get Help
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Webcams
Apps
Top Stories
More clouds and cool temps ahead of sunshine
Video
Top Stories
Drier week continues with more sunshine set to return, warmer temps too
Video
Top Stories
More cloudy, cool weather to end March
Video
Gloomy start to the week, with cooler, but drier weather at least
Video
Cloudy but dry start to the week
Video
Windy, drying out and turning much cooler this week
Video
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Tokyo 2020
Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
NFL
NBA
Top Stories
Coronavirus shutdown prompts OSU pitcher to head for MLB draft
Video
Top Stories
NCAA grants spring athletes another year of eligibility
Top Stories
Olympics postponement “the right thing to do” says Westerville native in Tokyo
Video
Ohio State lands elite running back recruit for 2021
OHSAA Commissioner holds on to hopes for spring and fall sports
Woman refuses to miss 54th straight opening day
Video
Local 4 You
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Stuff the Backpack 2019
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Free Virtual Support from Cancer Support Community Central Ohio
Video
Top Stories
Artists Take to Social Media While Home
Video
Top Stories
The Paint and Expertise Makes All the Difference When Giving Your Cabinets a New Look
Video
CME Federal Credit Union Addresses Financial Concerns
Video
Knowing When You Have Spring Allergies
Video
Breathing Exercises from LIT Life + Yoga
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Daily Pledge: April 1, 2020
Daily Pledge
Posted:
Apr 1, 2020 / 06:32 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 1, 2020 / 06:34 AM EDT
Students from Jefferson Elementary School recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
STORY TOOLS
Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
Trending on NBC4i.com
When will coronavirus cases peak in Ohio? Models say it could be weeks
Video
Kroger offers “hero bonus” for hourly employees during coronavirus shutdown
Officer hospitalized in south Columbus shooting
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 2,199 cases reported, 55 deaths
Video
Lancaster woman explains how she realized she had coronavirus
Video
Today's Central OH Forecast
More clouds and cool temps ahead of sunshine
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Watch it again: ‘Coronavirus in Ohio’ live special with Gov. DeWine, ODH director Dr. Acton
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: Resources to get or give help
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa