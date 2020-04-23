COLUMBUS (WCMH) — People are constantly trying to find joy anywhere they can these days. One woman has been using a member of her family to brighten people’s days, every day of the week.

Teresa Morgan is one of twelve children. Her mom used to be surrounded by people all the time and is now in isolation. She started sending her mom a silly photo of her dog, Ace, every day to lift her spirits.

“She loves ace and looks forward to the pictures every day,” explains Morgan. “It brightens her day.”

Teresa started noticing how many people on Facebook were loving his photos.

She started to make them funnier and more elaborate as each day passed. She started calling it “Daily Dose of Ace.”

She tells me she doesn’t use photoshop at all but with the help of her twin teenage boys, she used some Snapchat stickers to make them even funnier.

Ace had a best friend, Max, who was also his littermate. He passed away a year ago and Teresa says Ace took a while to grieve. Teresa says that he’s finally a happy dog again and is using these photos shoots as bonding time.

“He knows when it’s getting close to the afternoon, he just gives me a look like oh no here we go again.”



Teresa is a teacher with Columbus City Schools and she says she has a creative side to her that helps find the ideas for the photos.

“It comes to me but a lot of the ideas are just what happens in everyday life what happens here.”



Some of the photos took a lot more work to get right.

”Having him jump high into the air and get and action shot, that was challenging,” explained Morgan.



But overall, Teresa says if she can spread a little joy in this very unsettling time, it’s all worth it.

“There is so much sadness you could focus on but the work I do I see a lot of sadness, so I look for the humor in that because it helps keep us together.”