Cyclist struck on Sullivant Avenue Sunday

A cyclist went in critical condition to Grant after an accident at about 7:20 tonight.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Medics took a bicyclist in critical condition to Grant Medical Center this evening after a man was struck by a car.

The man’s condition has since be upgraded to stable, said an officer at the scene of the accident on Sullivant Avenue and Redmond Road.

The cyclist had been riding west bound on Sullivant Avenue at about 7:20 pm Sunday evening, when he swerved left into traffic to avoid a car that he felt was going to back out in front of him.

A car traveling west bound too, hit the bicycle. The driver stayed at the scene with the accident victim, and waited for authorities to arrive.

