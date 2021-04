COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A cyclist is in stable condition after being hit by a semi-truck in North Linden Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the victim is in stable condition at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

The accident happened at approximately 4:43 p.m. near Cleveland Avenue and East Weber Road.

Police said they are searching for a white semi-truck with a trailer in relation to the accident.

No further information is available at this time.