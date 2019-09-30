Cyclist, 88, killed in crash on Morse Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 88-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash along Morse Road.

According to a crash report, it happened around 3:37 p.m. at the intersection of Morse Road and Tamarack Blvd.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped at a red light on westbound Morse Road. The light turned green and she proceeded through the intersection. She told police she couldn’t stop in time before striking the bicyclist.

A witness told police the light was red for the cyclist when he went through the intersection.

The cyclist was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and later died.

The crash report identifies the victim as 88-year-old Clyde Ernsberger.

No charges have been filed.

