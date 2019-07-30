Cybersecurity expert offers tips following Capital One breach

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Capital One data breach affects nearly a third of the population of the US.

Capital One has stated it will offer free credit monitoring to those affected, but some people, like Lindzey Watson, are worried about the number of breaches happening.

“Immediately I was very, very concerned,” said Watson. “I am a Capital One customer, and of course you always get very concerned when you hear about data breaches.”

It has most people checking what’s in their wallet.

Capital one said a hacker had access to the personal information of more than 100 million people applying for credit with their company..

The hacker got information including credit scores and credit balances plus the Social Security numbers of nearly 150-thousand customers.

The FBI has arrested a Seattle area woman, Paige A. Thompson, a former software engineer, is changed and is in federal custody.

“I mean because it’s tough, it’s things that are out of your control and you can only control so much,” said Watson.

Mike Moran is the president of Affiliated, a company that deals with cybersecurity and IT support.

He said once a hacker has had access to your personal information it’s best to go on the offense.

“Now your information is out on the internet, and as we know once it’s out of the internet you can’t get it back,” said Moran. “So, as a consumer what do I do?”

He suggested to change passwords and user names to all of your accounts and make each one different, check your credit reports at least twice a year, and lastly understand how to properly read emails.

“A lot of these problems come from fraudulent email scenarios,” said Moran.

He added it could be just the beginning for Capital One customers.

“You’re going to start seeing other fraudsters come out and start sending them emails to get them to give them their information so they can go and perpetrate more fraud to those folks.”

Watson said it the reason why she pauses before she puts her information anywhere.

“It definitely makes you think twice about putting your information into any kind of fields, but it’s unfortunate that in this day and age, you have to really be vigilant and protect your data,” she said.

Capital One believes the information was not used for fraud.

Moran urged Capital One customers to be on the lookout for fake emails claiming to be from Capital One offering free credit monitoring services.