Cyber-attack shuts down 12-year-old Dublin business

A 12-year-old Dublin tech company has shut down after someone hacked its servers, erasing and corrupting files used by clients.

The past couple week “are a blur” said Idea founder and CEO Eric Corl, said. Despite the work of cybersecurity and recovery consultants, the company announced via LinkedIn that it was shutting down and letting go about 15 employees.

“It’s devastating,” he said. “There were millions of dollars in damage done to the company.”

Corl said he did not yet know how the hackers gained access to the company’s servers hosted by Amazon Web Services. Idea Buyer reported the hack to the FBI. Citing the ongoing investigation, Corl said he could not disclose other details, such as whether the hackers had communicated with the company.

