CVS investing $13.7 million in South Linden renovation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– CVS Health will be investing nearly $ 14 million into the South Linden community through a low-income housing renovation project.

The company announced they will donate $13.7 million to renovate the Rosewind Apartments near the intersection of Brooks and Chittenden Avenues.

The money will be used to reovate the 230-unit housing complex, as well as fund onsite community health programs to empower its residents.

CVS says this investment is the first initiative funded by their $600 million pledge to address racial inequality in Black communities over the next five years that was announced in June.