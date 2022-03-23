NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A local service dog provider will be highlighting its newest class with an all-day-long puppy livestream on National Puppy Day.

To help celebrate National Puppy Day, Wednesday, Canine Companions will be streaming 16 hours straight of a live-cam featuring their newest 5-week-old future service dogs.

Not only will you be able to watch the puppies all day, you’ll also learn about their training and special futures.

You can join Razzle, Ritz, Rogue, Rollo and Rosette starting at 9 a.m. today through 1 a.m., Thursday, on their live stream by clicking here.