Curtis Moody wins 2021 Architecture Firm Award, first African American ever

COLUMBUS (WCMH)- For the first time ever, a firm owned by an African American has won the 2021 Architecture Firm Award.

Curtis Moody is the CEO and Founder of Moody Nolan’s and he says this award will be shared with his employees, clients and Central Ohio.

Curtis says he always had to be successful, ever since he started his firm 40 years ago with one employee.

“When we interviewed for the [Schottenstein Center], my biggest concern — having been an athlete with the university — my big thing was if I lose, how could I live with myself?” says Curtis.

To this day, he designs stadiums and rec centers for colleges across the country. He says it was never enough to be a Black architect, he had to be known as a good architect, someone others can look up to.

“Again, I never had that kind of role model…not just for Black people it’s important that all people see that it can be done….and that this firm…though we may be of color is very competent…. very talented…. very skilled organization,” Curtis commented.

Curtis says he plans on stepping to the side and allowing his son, Jonathan Moody to take the reins.

Curtis Moody was born in Columbus and graduated from Ohio State University. he played Basketball for Ohio State from 1970 until 1973.