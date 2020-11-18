Curfew impact on events and theaters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the Ohio’s new curfew set to start Thursday night, business owners in a variety of industries are adjusting to the state’s new guidelines.

“It is just another nail honestly,” says John Petro, an event planner and the Owner of High Line Car House. “It makes it difficult to have an event, to have people celebrate when at 9:30 you’re telling them that it’s ‘last call’ and they have to go home, just because that’s what the new thing is. So yeah, it’s very hard.”

For Petro and his fellow event industry planners, news of the curfew is just the icing on the cake after the restrictions announced by Gov. Mike DeWine.

“Once the prior week’s order came out with the no dancing and you have to be seated at that table from people with your household, almost everyone re-scheduled for some time in 2021.”

The end-of-the-year holiday season is one in which Petro and his companies typically host upwards of 60 events. he says this year he’ll be luck to do 10.

“We’re about 15 percent of what we were from the prior year,” Petro admits.

The holiday season downturn is one being felt all across the entertainment industry, including movie theatres.

“Usually, Thanksgiving and Christmas is the major season and we were expecting a little hope on this one,” says Nalini Laveti, owner of Movie 11 in Hilliard.

But instead Laveti will have to pull back some showings to meet curfew guidelines.

“We need to cut down on some of the schedules and cut some of the movies and really it’s a major impact right now,” Laveti said.

Laveti, whose operating at 50 percent capacity, says they’re lucky to have five people for a particular showing. Now, he’s pleading for more help for those struggling to keep their businesses afloat.

“We know it’s a pandemic. It happened everywhere. At the same time, we need to find alternatives,” he said. “How are you going to support small businesses?”