First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
CSU Women’s head Basketball coach tested positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — According to Cleveland State officials, the Women’s Basketball Team head coach tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities say head coach Chris Kielsmeier tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This is the first confirmed case at CSU according to Cuyahoga County health officials.

“It has been a very challenging couple of days,” said Chris Kielsmeier. “I am beginning to feel better and look forward to getting back to 100%.”

University officials say they’re focused on Kielsmeier’s recovery and finding the people he’s been in close contact with.

“We appreciate Chris doing the right thing by staying home and alerting us as soon as he started feeling ill,” said CSU President Harlan Sands. “His actions were helpful in limiting exposure to the CSU community,” said CSU President Harlan Sands.

President Harlan said the university is taking the necessary actions to protect the community’s health.

