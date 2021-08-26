CSU football team praises Invincible Marching Marauders for talent, dedication, and flare

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WCMH)–Leadership on the Central State football team admire and brag about their band.

The Central State University Invincible Marching Marauders are back after not performing for nearly two years because of the pandemic. The band, directed by Blake Gaines, will perform Saturday at Ohio Stadium during the HBCU Classic for Columbus.

“The bands, man. They get lit. They get down out there,” said Brookhaven High School Alum and CSU defensive back Keandre Powell.

The charismatic, fun, dynamic Invincible Marching Marauders have been preparing for their first showing all summer.

“Our marching band, to be honest, I say it’s the sound of the Midwest when it comes to HBCU,” Central State football coach Bobby Rome II said. “I’ve seen them out there sprinting back in the early summer months.”

While the band’s physical conditioning is complete, the practice for precision is in full swing. On Wednesday evening, the band practice for about 90 minutes inside the Robison Fine and Performing Arts Building on campus. After a healthy downpour, the band grabbed their instruments and headed for the field.

“I can’t wait to hear these drums clacking and those big drums banging. So we’re ready to roll,” Rome said.

They practice making sure to fire up the team, entertain the fans, and represent CSU with pride. The band’s flare is felt on the sideline.

“We feel every instrument that is going on,” said Powell. “The whole aura, it brings its own aura and glow to it. It’s something to be a part of.”

The drumlines from Central State and Kentucky State — the two teams facing off this weekend — will compete at noon at the French Field House at 460 Woody Hayes Drive. The kickoff at the ‘Shoe is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Here’s a complete list of the events happening on Saturday around the game.