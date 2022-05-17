DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Light Ohio Blue” campaign is taking place this week across the state.

In central Ohio, law enforcement cruisers will be out in Delaware on Tuesday to honor fallen officers and their surviving family members.

Tuesday afternoon’s “Cruiser Caravan” will begin at 5 p.m. from the Delaware campus of Columbus State with a ceremony taking place 45 minutes later to roll call officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 and 2022.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will provide remarks before the caravan of cruisers will head to other central Ohio locations at 6:30 p.m.

According to a news release from campaign organizers, nine officers have died in the line of duty in Ohio since last year’s campaign.

Over 800 officers’ names are featured on the Ohio Peace Officers Memorial in London.