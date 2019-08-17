Crowds turn up for Clear the Shelters event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Crowds lined up hours before Clear the Shelters started Saturday morning, hoping to get first dibs on a new furry friend.

At the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, the Good family put out lawn chairs at 7 a.m. so they could be the first inside when it opened its doors at 9 a.m. They had their eyes on a 6-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Abby.

“We fell in love. We have a Cav at home and love this breed and we were looking for another dog to add to our family and we knew we had to have her,” said Lynne Good.

Abby gained so much attention on social media, the shelter held a drawing for her adoption. When the Good family’s name was called, Sarah Good burst into tears.

“I’m so happy and excited,” she exclaimed.

Though the purebred attracted the most attention, all of the dogs at the shelter were looking for forever homes.

“They all have their little quirks, but nothing you can’t work through,” said Gretchen Estep, who was looking for a companion for her mother. “You get to know them, work with them. And all they want is love.”

RELATED: 60,000 pets adopted during national Clear The Shelters event

Community relations manager Andrew Kohn explained despite misconceptions about shelter animals, most of them make great pets. He praised the Clear the Shelters initiative for raising awareness.

“There’s tons of kids here playing with tons of dogs. There’s friendly dogs here that are good with other dogs. It’s just a great way for people to get to know the dogs and that we’re here in the community,” Kohn said.

In 2018, Franklin County Dog Shelter adopted out almost 60 dogs during the event. Since it started in 2015, more than 250,000 pets nationwide have been adopted.