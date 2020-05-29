Crowds gather across Columbus to protest police brutality

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Crowds have gathered across Columbus to protest police brutality after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.
Floyd was restrained by officer Derek Chauvin, who dug his knee into Floyd’s neck.
Four officers involved in the arrest have since been fired, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Wednesday Chauvin should be charged in the death of Floyd.
“I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” said Frey.
The protestors in Columbus have been chanting, “Black Lives Matter” and “Say His Name” in reference to Floyd and “I Can’t Breathe” in reference to the 2014 death of Eric Garner. Garner was placed in a choke hold during an arrest and officer Daniel Pantaleo kept him in the choke hold while Garner told the officers “I can’t breathe” several times.
A grand jury decided to not indict Pantaleo.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin both responded to the protests on Twitter:
NBC4 reporters are on the scene and report objects being thrown at police officers around 9:45 p.m.
15 minutes later, officers moved their line up while using spray to push the crowd back.