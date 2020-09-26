Crowd gathers at Ohio Statehouse to pray for healing of the nation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A large crowd gathered at the Ohio Statehouse Saturday, united in prayer and repentance.

It was part of a global event called The Return — people coming together in cities across the world, to pray for healing for our nation.

The Columbus Strong team, made up of churches of all denominations from across Ohio, organized the event locally.

Organizers said it was a significant moment for our city and state.

“Right now, we’re in a time in America of desperation and people are in need of hope,” said event coordinator Carrie Bair. “And there is hope. It looks like there’s not when you look around in the world, but there is hope.”

The event also featured guest pastors from around the state, a worship team as well as special items for people in need.