1  of  2
Breaking News
President Trump holds first in-person rally since March in Tulsa Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 44,262 cases, 2,697 deaths

Cropdusting plane crashes in Fairfield County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials are on the scene of a small plane crash in Walnut Township in Fairfield County Saturday.

Units were dispatched to OH-37 and OH-204 at approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday for a call of a small plane crash.

According to Fairfield County Sheriff spokesperson at the scene, the plane was a crop duster which was spraying fields at the time of the crash.

The plane’s pilot was up and walking around, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it was not sure what caused the crash, but the plane did strike some power lines at some point.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools