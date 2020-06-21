Cropdusting plane crashes in Fairfield County

WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials are on the scene of a small plane crash in Walnut Township in Fairfield County Saturday.

Units were dispatched to OH-37 and OH-204 at approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday for a call of a small plane crash.

According to Fairfield County Sheriff spokesperson at the scene, the plane was a crop duster which was spraying fields at the time of the crash.

The plane’s pilot was up and walking around, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it was not sure what caused the crash, but the plane did strike some power lines at some point.

Here’s the plane. Again, according to Sheriff Dave Phalen the pilot is ok. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/MzQCvq7RJJ — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 21, 2020

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.