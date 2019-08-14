Critical repairs delay first day of school for Columbus Arts & Technology Academy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Students at one area school will be starting nearly one week later than intended.

Columbus Arts & Technology Academy students will not be heading back to school Wednesday as originally planned. According to school officials, repairs to the school’s roof have not been completed as of Tuesday night.

“Due to emergency repairs, for the safety of our students, Columbus Arts & Technology Academy will postpone the first day of school to Monday, August 19, 2019. Please make the proper arrangements. We apologize for any inconvenience,” a statement from the school reads.

Classes for first through 12th grades were scheduled to start Wednesday. Now, the first day of classes for all students, including kindergarteners, will be Aug. 19.