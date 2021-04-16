Crimson Tide pride in Ohio? Bill would create license plate with Alabama logo

Ohio State running back Marcus Crowley is tackled by Alabama during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In Alabama they say, “Roll Tide,” but would you roll through Ohio with a Crimson Tide license plate on your car?

Rep. Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) has introduced a bill in the Ohio House that would create a University of Alabama license plate for the state. It may seem like odd timing, considering that it comes just a few months after the Tide defeated Ohio State 52-24 in the national championship game for college football.

Bird attended Alabama, following in the footsteps of his father, Ron, who played football there under coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and alongside quarterback Joe Namath. Together, they won a national championship in 1964. Bird said he is sponsoring the bill in his father’s honor.

“I grew up in Ohio and I am forever a fan of Ohio State football. I rooted for OSU this past year in the national championship game,” Bird told a House committee this week. “But I am also forever grateful for the educational opportunity that was afforded my father by the University of Alabama and the change it made in the lives of my family.”

Bird said he and his siblings are all Alabama graduates, too. And funds raised by getting one of the plates would be directed to a scholarship fund for Ohioans to attend Alabama. The cost would be $30 per application or renewal in addition to a $10 administrative fee.

“Despite the obvious advantages of attending an institute of higher learning in Ohio, we are still going to have some of our high school grads choose to attend a college outside of Ohio,” Bird said.

Ohio offers logos on license plates for many of its colleges and universities in addition to some high schools and one out-of-state school, the University of Notre Dame. Bird pointed out the precedent of Notre Dame when introducing his bill.

“Education changes lives and this bill would raise scholarship money that would affect the lives and

future of some high school students in Ohio right now,” he said.

If you prefer, you can always get an Ohio State plate. It’s available already, and it comes in three models.