Crimestoppers seeks the public’s help to catch a suspect

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)–On Monday, August 23, 2021, at 8:48 pm, a male black wearing a greenish t-shirt, brown-colored shorts, a black New York Yankees ball cap, and a black face mask entered Hibbitt Sports located at 3878 E. Broad Street in Whitehall.

The suspect asked to purchase two pairs of Jordans. When the cashier was ringing him out, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money. The employees fled the store, and the suspect did not get any money. The suspect fled the store with both pairs of Jordans and got into a dark-colored minivan possibly a 2001-2005 Chevy Venture. Surveillance photos of the suspect and vehicle may be viewed on our website, www.stopcrime.org.

