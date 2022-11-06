COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police is asking for assistance and offering a reward for information regarding an shooting that took place on Interstate 70.

On Oct. 18 just after 4:30 p.m., the victims were driving on I-70 westbound near the Livingston Avenue exit when they noticed a white Infiniti SUV following them. The driver of the SUV pulled along the side of the car, took out a handgun and fired shots at victim’s car, hitting a rear tire.

Columbus police are looking for a woman driving a white SUV in connection with an Oct. 18 shooting on I-70 westbound. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

The suspect, wanted for felonious assault, took the Livingston Avenue exit and has not been located since.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and post a tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading our new free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms.