Crime Stoppers offers reward for information about aggravated robbery in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to suspects in an aggravated robbery at a Westerville restaurant in 2018.

On Jan. 18, 2018, at approximately 7:45 am, two females wearing dark clothing and masks/bandanas covering their faces entered the back of the building at Chipotle Mexican Grill, 63 Maxtown Road.

The suspects forced employees into the manager’s office at gunpoint, forcing the manager to open the safe.

The suspects put an undetermined amount of cash in a backpack and pepper-sprayed the employees. The suspects fled in a dark-colored vehicle. Photos of the suspects may be viewed on the Crime Stoppers website at www.stopcrime.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.

