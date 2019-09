LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information on an investigation into a woman found dead in Heath.

According to a release, on Dec. 3, 2018, the body of Sydney Elaine Bryson, 30, of Columbus, was found by pedestrians near the 5400 block of Licking Trails Road.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information on Bryson’s death to call 740-349-6888.