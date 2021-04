PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a February breaking and entering.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 28, suspects broke a glass door and entered the showroom of Liberty Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Worthington Road in Pataskala.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.