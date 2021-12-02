COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a male suspect they say stole nine cell phones from a kiosk in a Saraga International Grocery store on Morse Rd. in November.

Crime Stoppers say the male suspect climbed over the glass of a Phone Fixer cell phone store Kiosk that was closed at the time. The suspect then removed nine cell phones, put them in his pockets, and left the store after climbing back over the glass counter, according to Crime Stoppers.

The stolen cell phones are worth an estimated $5,300.

In the security video, the male suspect arrived with a female suspect in a black four-door car with red paint on the passenger rear and trunk lid. Crime Stoppers say the female suspect left the store shortly before the male suspect stole the cell phones.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.