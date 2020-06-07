Crime Stoppers looking for help solving 2017 Reynoldsburg homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of a man who was killed while washing his car.

James Stennies was found in the early morning of April 22, 2017 in the parking lot of Miracle Car Wash in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue in Reynoldsburg. Reynoldsburg police said he had been shot several times. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said he was washing his car, a blue 2001 Volvo, preparing for a trip to Indiana to attend the funeral of a relative.

The circumstances surrounding his murder are unclear, according to investigators, as his wallet, keys and cell phone were not taken by the unknown suspect(s) and were found on his body or in the vehicle.

The Stennies family is partnering with Crime Stoppers to offer a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading our new free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms.